Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,125,000 after buying an additional 8,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at $23,423,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

