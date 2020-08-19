Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $11,942.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.