DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.71).

DIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €10.96 ($12.89) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.43 and a 200 day moving average of €12.41. The stock has a market cap of $866.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

