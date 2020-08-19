Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

DKS opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

