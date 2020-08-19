DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,919 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

