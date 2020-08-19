Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DEI opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

