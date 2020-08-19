Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Research analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

