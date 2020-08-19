Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.21 on Monday. Draftkings has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

