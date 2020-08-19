EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:ECC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

