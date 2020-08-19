Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

ETV stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.