Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.24. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 16,933 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,745.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

