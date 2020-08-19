Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of AMTD opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

