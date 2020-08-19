Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

NYSE RE opened at $220.72 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.10.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

