Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

Investment analysts at FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

Fastly stock opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,119 shares of company stock worth $56,948,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 47.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fastly by 300.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

