FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 27.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FibroGen by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

