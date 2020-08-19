Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

