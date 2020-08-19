Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $2.13 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

