Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 99 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $436.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.35.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.