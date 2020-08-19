Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 3.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $91.13.

