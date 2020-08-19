Financial Partners Group Inc Takes $6.90 Million Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems makes up about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

