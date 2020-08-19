Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.