Flowserve (FLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS):

8/4/2020 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Flowserve had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/6/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FLS stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

