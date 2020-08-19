FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of FMC by 23.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 499.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.