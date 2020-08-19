Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $5,101,052 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

