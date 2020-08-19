FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $3.41

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. FTX Token has a market cap of $322.07 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00028771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens.

The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token's official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

