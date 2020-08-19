FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Editas Medicine Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($2.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.87). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

