FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Meritor Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Meritor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth about $15,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $7,596,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Meritor by 328.1% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 286,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meritor by 483.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 219,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,779.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.