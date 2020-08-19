FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Boosted by Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of AIRI opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

