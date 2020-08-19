FY2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

GSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

