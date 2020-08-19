FY2022 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Foods in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in US Foods by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.