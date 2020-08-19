Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $157.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $181.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. Generac has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

