GenesisX Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,974.03 and $101.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,677,786 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

