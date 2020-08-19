Golden Star Resources Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of GSC opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

