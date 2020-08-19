Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 27,647 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 27,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $884,980.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,900 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,160,874.00.

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,179,342.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,408,735.34.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 431,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

