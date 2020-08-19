Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 36,900 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,900 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $1,160,874.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 27,647 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $884,980.47.

On Friday, June 19th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,342.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34.

Shares of HCAT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

