HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.69 ($69.05).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

