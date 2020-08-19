Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hess by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 84.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

