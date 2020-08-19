Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

HNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of -18.73.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,100. Also, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,400. Insiders purchased a total of 292,000 shares of company stock worth $177,935 over the last quarter.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

