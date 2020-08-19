Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

HLI stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

