IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.34. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $386.65 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average is $295.76.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,032 shares of company stock worth $42,064,375 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

