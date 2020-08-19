Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,050 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

