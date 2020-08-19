Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AppFolio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AppFolio by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,641,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $16,899,662. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $164.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.55 and a beta of 0.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

