Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after buying an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 181,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 372,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,080,164 shares of company stock valued at $133,298,885. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.