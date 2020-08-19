Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,527 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 218.2% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

