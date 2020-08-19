Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

MAA opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

