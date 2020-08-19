Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 6,568 Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 1.19% of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLC. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 86,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF by 192.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPLC opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

