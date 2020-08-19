Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 765 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $358.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.65 and its 200-day moving average is $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $360.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.97.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

