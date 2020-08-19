Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 9,057 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

