Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

SPH stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

