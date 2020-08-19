Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ELP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

